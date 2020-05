BRIEF-Compugroup Medical Sees High Demand For Covid-19 Solutions

May 7 (Reuters) - Compugroup Medical SE:

* HIGH DEMAND FOR SOLUTIONS TO SUPPORT IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR UNCHANGED

* THERE HAS BEEN PARTICULARLY HIGH DEMAND FOR SOLUTIONS THAT SUPPORT DOCTORS, HOSPITALS AND PHARMACIES IN COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* GROUP REVENUES UP 5 % TO EUR 183 MILLION

* OPERATIONAL BUSINESS SUCCESS WAS NOT AFFECTED BY SECURITY MEASURES TO CURB COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* ADJUSTED GROUP EBITDA DECREASED FROM EUR 49.9 MILLION (PRO-FORMA) IN Q1 OF 2020 TO EUR 43.5 MILLION

* ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.34 (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 0.47)

* GROUP REMAINS COMMITTED TO ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR

* FOR YEAR 2020, REVENUES IN RANGE OF EUR 765 MILLION UP TO EUR 815 MILLION ARE EXPECTED

* ADJUSTED EBITDA IS FORECASTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF EUR 195 MILLION UP TO EUR 215 MILLION

* FROM TODAY'S PERSPECTIVE, POSSIBLE RISKS TO REVENUES, EARNINGS AND FINANCIAL STRENGTH RESULTING FROM COVID-19 HAVE NOT GIVEN CGM A REASON TO REVISE GUIDANCE