March 2 (Reuters) - Compumedics Ltd:

* CO’S FY GUIDANCE LOWERED DUE TO IMPACT CORONAVIRUS IS LIKELY TO HAVE ON CO’S CHINA-BASED BUSINESS IN H2 FY20

* LOWERS FULL-YEAR SALES GUIDANCE TO $40MLN-42 MILLION FROM $42 MILLION-44 MILLION

* LOWERS FY EBITDA GUIDANCE TO $5.5MLN-6.5 MILLION FROM $6.5 MILLION-7.5 MILLION