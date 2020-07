July 10 (Reuters) - Compumedics Ltd:

* PRELIMINARY PRELIM FY20 REVENUES $35.3M, DOWN 15%

* INITIAL SALES PIPELINES FOR FY21 CONSISTENT WITH SAME TIME LAST YEAR

* POSITIVE EBITDA FOR FY20 SHOULD RESULT FROM IMMEDIATE EXPENSE MITIGATION MEASURES TAKEN AND VARIOUS GOVERNMENT ASSISTANCE OBTAINED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: