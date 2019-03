March 4 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC:

* ACQUIRES PATHWORKS GMBH IN SWITZERLAND

* COMPUTACENTER WILL COVER COST OF TRANSACTION FROM ITS EXISTING CASH RESOURCES

* IMPACT ON CO'S RESULTS IS NOT MATERIAL, AND IS NOT CONSIDERED A SIGNIFICANT TRANSACTION IN ACCORDANCE WITH LISTING RULE 10