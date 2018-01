BRIEF-Computacenter Expects FY Adjusted Pre-Tax Results To Be Ahead Of Expectations​

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc:

* ‍ADJUSTED PRE-TAX RESULTS FOR YEAR ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE AHEAD OF BOARD‘S EXPECTATIONS​

* ‍GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR INCREASED BY £408 MILLION OR 12% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY​

* ‍FY GROUP REVENUE INCREASED BY £408 MILLION OR 12% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY, AND BY £548 MILLION OR 17% ON AN AS REPORTED BASIS​

* ‍WHILE IT IS STILL VERY EARLY IN 2018, BOARD EXPECT YEAR TO BE ONE OF STABLE PROFITABILITY​

* ‍COMPANY WILL ON JAN 23 LAUNCH A TENDER OFFER TO RETURN VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY £100 MILLION​

* ‍GROUP NET FUNDS, WHICH ARE USUALLY AT THEIR HIGHEST AT END OF FINANCIAL YEAR, WERE £191.2 MILLION​ AT END OF 2017

* WILL BE NUMBER OF ONE-OFF COSTS AND INVESTMENTS WITHIN CO IN 2018 WILL NOT REPEAT IN 2019, WILL HOLD BACK ENHANCEMENT OF PROFITABILITY IN 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)