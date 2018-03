BRIEF-Computacenter Posts FY Adjusted Profit Before Tax ‍Of 106.2​ Mln Pounds

March 13 (Reuters) - Computacenter Plc:

* TOTAL DIVIDEND UP 17.6 PERCENT TO 26.1 PENCEPER SHARE

* FY REVENUE 3,793.4 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 3,245.4 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX ‍106.2​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 86.4 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY ADJUSTED SERVICES REVENUE ‍1,157.2​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 1,037.9 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* FY ADJUSTED SUPPLY CHAIN REVENUE ‍2,636.2​ MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 2,207.5 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* NET FUNDS AT DEC-END 191.2 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 144.5 MILLION POUNDS AS REPORTED YEAR-AGO

* UK BUSINESS SHOULD RETURN TO OPERATING PROFIT GROWTH IN 2018, HELPED BY RECENT CONTRACT WINS AND SOLID MARKET CONDITIONS

* IN FRANCE, EXPECTS 2018 TO BE CHALLENGING AS SIGNIFICANT CONTRACT RENEWALS WILL NOT HAVE BENEFITS OF PROJECT THAT FINISHED AT END OF 2017