BRIEF-Computacenter Says CEO And Group Finance Director Elected To Reduce Their Base Salary To 0 From 1 April 2020

April 6 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC:

* COMPUTACENTER - MIKE NORRIS, CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, TONY CONOPHY, GROUP FINANCE DIRECTOR ELECTED TO REDUCE THEIR BASE SALARY TO 0 FROM 1 APRIL 2020

* COMPUTACENTER - PHILIP HULME & PETER OGDEN WAIVED BASIC FEES DUE TO THEM AS FOUNDER NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS FROM 1 APRIL 2020 UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020