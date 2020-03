BRIEF-Computacenter Says FY Statutory PBT 141.0 Mln STG Versus 108.1 Mln STG

March 12 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC:

* FINAL RESULTS 2019

* FY GROUP’S TOTAL REVENUES GREW 16.1 PER CENT OR £700.2 MILLION

* FY REVENUE 5,052.8 MILLION STG VERSUS 4,352.6 MILLION STG

* FY STATUTORY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 141.0 MILLION STG VERSUS 108.1 MILLION STG

* FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE 37.0 PENCE

* FY ADJUSTED PROFIT BEFORE TAX 146.3 MILLION STG VERSUS 118.2 MILLION STG

* CURRENT COVID-19 OUTBREAK MAKES FORECASTING FUTURE EVEN MORE CHALLENGING

* TO-DATE, SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS FROM TECHNOLOGY PROVIDERS BEEN MINIMAL, ALTHOUGH THERE ARE SOME CONCERNS AHEAD, IN RELATION TO COVID-19

* MAY WELL BE DIFFICULT TO ACHIEVE SAME GROWTH RATES WE HAVE SEEN IN RECENT YEARS FOR 2020