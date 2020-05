May 15 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC:

* COMPUTACENTER - TRADING STATEMENT

* COMPUTACENTER PLC - IS STILL UNABLE TO PROVIDE MEANINGFUL GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME CONCERNING SECOND HALF OF YEAR DUE TO COVID-19 CRISIS

* COMPUTACENTER PLC - FIRST HALF OF 2020 WILL BE CONSIDERABLY AHEAD OF SAME PERIOD OF LAST YEAR