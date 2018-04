BRIEF-Computacenter Says Q1 Revenue Up 23 Pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Computacenter PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR Q1 HAS INCREASED BY 23 PER CENT AND BY 21 PER CENT IN CONSTANT CURRENCY.

* AT END OF QUARTER, GROUP NET FUNDS WERE IN LINE WITH BOARD’S EXPECTATIONS

* Q1 UK REVENUE INCREASED BY 31 PER CENT, WHICH REPRESENTS 21 PER CENT GROWTH EXCLUDING AFOREMENTIONED SOFTWARE LICENCE DEAL

* OVERALL, DO NOT SEE ANY OBVIOUS REASON WHY CURRENT POSITIVE MARKET CONDITIONS FOR COMPUTACENTER SHOULD NOT CONTINUE IN NEAR TERM

* Q1'S PERFORMANCE HAS BEEN BETTER THAN EXPECTED, PARTICULARLY FOR OUR SUPPLY CHAIN REVENUES