Aug 14 (Reuters) - Computer And Technologies Holdings Ltd :

* HY revenue HK$118.2 million HK$120.6 million

* HY profit attributable to owners of parent HK$22.8 million versus HK$22.6 million

* Interim dividend of HK7 cents per ordinary share and special dividend of HK3 cents per ordinary share, in cash