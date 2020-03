BRIEF-Computer And Technologies Holdings Ltd - FY Profit Attributable Hk$55.9 Million Versus Hk$68.0 Million

Computer and Technologies Holdings Ltd:

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD - FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$55.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$68.0 MILLION

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS- FY REVENUE HK$275.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$281.4 MILLION

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD - PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND HK$0.08 PER ORDINARY SHARE

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD- DECLARED DISTRIBUTION OF A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 8 HK CENTS PER ORDINARY SHARE

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES- OUTBREAK OF COVID-19 HAS CREATED ADDITIONAL UNCERTAINTIES TO PLANNED DELIVERY SCHEDULES IN COMING YEAR

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS LTD - GROUP EXPECTS COVID-19 OUTBREAK TO HAVE LIMITED IMPACT ON ITS BUSINESS

* COMPUTER AND TECHNOLOGIES- FORESEES THAT BACKLOG ORDERS WILL HELP BUSINESS CARRY OVER DIFFICULT TIME IN H1 OF 2020