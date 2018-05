May 23 (Reuters) - Computer Modelling Group Ltd:

* COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, NAMES SUCCESSOR

* COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP - RYAN SCHNEIDER, CURRENTLY CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER, APPOINTED TO SUCCEED DEDELUK

* COMPUTER MODELLING GROUP LTD - KENNETH DEDELUK WILL RETIRE FROM HIS POSITION OF PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER