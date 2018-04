April 13 (Reuters) - Computer Task Group Inc:

* COMPUTER TASK GROUP SAYS CO ENTERED INTO FIRST AMENDMENT AGREEMENT AMENDING CREDIT AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED DECEMBER 21, 2017 - SEC FILING

* COMPUTER TASK GROUP - AMENDMENT AMENDS RESTRICTED PAYMENTS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT DURING ANY PERIOD OF 24 CONSECUTIVE MONTHS ENDING ON OR PRIOR APRIL 13 Source text: (bit.ly/2HiRXMu) Further company coverage: