BRIEF-Comscore Announces Financing Arrangements, Provides Business And Financial Update

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc:

* COMSCORE ANNOUNCES FINANCING ARRANGEMENTS AND PROVIDES BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL UPDATE

* COMSCORE INC - ‍ISSUES $150 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE NOTES TO STARBOARD IN EXCHANGE FOR $85 MILLION IN CASH AND $65 MILLION IN OUTSTANDING COMSCORE COMMON STOCK​

* COMSCORE INC - REACHES AGREEMENTS WITH STARBOARD VALUE

* COMSCORE - INTENDS TO CONDUCT CONVERTIBLE NOTES RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $150 MILLION TO ALL STOCKHOLDERS WITH $100 MILLION BACKSTOPPED BY STARBOARD

* COMSCORE INC - ‍GRANTS STARBOARD AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $50 MILLION IN CONVERTIBLE NOTES​

* COMSCORE - ‍FINANCING PROVIDES CO A MINIMUM OF $135 MILLION IN CASH FROM STARBOARD NOTES AND OTHER STARBOARD COMMITMENTS​

* COMSCORE INC - ‍MAXIMUM VALUE OF COMSCORE COMMON STOCK STARBOARD CAN EXCHANGE IS $115 MILLION​

* COMSCORE - WILL RECOGNIZE CHARGE TO EARNINGS OF BETWEEN $10 MILLION - $12 MILLION IN Q4 RELATED TO REDUCTIONS IN WORKFORCE

* COMSCORE INC - ‍AUDIT OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS FOR 2015, 2016 AND 2017 IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY END OF MARCH 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: