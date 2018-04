BRIEF-Comscore Appoints Bryan Wiener As CEO

April 23 (Reuters) - Comscore Inc:

* COMSCORE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF BRYAN WIENER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* COMSCORE INC - CEO POSITION AT COMSCORE HAS BEEN UNOCCUPIED SINCE FORMER CEO, GIAN FULGONI, RETIRED IN NOVEMBER 2017

* COMSCORE INC - MOST RECENTLY, WIENER SERVED AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN AT 360I

* COMSCORE - BILL LIVEK, CURRENT EXECUTIVE VICE CHAIRMAN AND PRESIDENT, WILL TRANSITION TO NEW ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & SPECIAL ADVISOR TO CEO

* COMSCORE INC - WIENER AND LIVEK WILL ASSUME THEIR NEW POSITIONS ON MAY 30, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: