FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board
Sections
Featured
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
Commentary
Trump’s Iran decision hurts chance of a North Korea deal
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
Economy
In Kuroda's face - researchers find ways to predict changes
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Exclusive
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 29, 2017 / 11:57 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-comScore names new independent directors to board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 29 (Reuters) - comScore Inc

* comScore names new independent directors to board

* ComScore Inc - ‍Starboard has agreed to dismiss its current litigation against company​

* comScore Inc - ‍four new directors will join five directors currently serving on comScore’s board​

* comScore Inc - ‍company announced that its tax asset protection rights agreement has been amended to accelerate expiration date to September 28, 2017​

* comScore Inc - ‍new independent directors, proposed by Starboard and approved by co’s board, will be Wesley Nichols, Paul Reilly and Bryan Wiener​

* comScore Inc - ‍Starboard Value Lp a 4.8% ownership position in co ​

* comScore Inc - ‍agreed to appoint new independent directors to its board as part of a settlement agreement with Starboard Value Lp​

* comScore Inc - ‍another new independent director to be proposed by Starboard will be named shortly as well​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.