May 23 (Reuters) - Comstock Holding Companies Inc:

* COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF THE MAJORITY OF ITS UNSECURED, SHORT-TERM DEBT INTO NON-CONVERTIBLE PREFERRED EQUITY

* COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES INC - SECURED AN EXTENSION OF UP TO TWO YEARS ON $5.0 MILLION OF ITS REMAINING UNSECURED CORPORATE DEBT