May 15 (Reuters) - Comstock Metals Ltd:

* COMSTOCK ANNOUNCES INTERIM CEO, AND DIRECTOR RESIGNATIONS

* STEVEN H. GOLDMAN AS INTERIM PRESIDENT AND CEO

* COMSTOCK METALS - HAS ACCEPTED RESIGNATION OF EACH OF DAVID TERRY AS PRESIDENT, CEO AND DIRECTOR AND KEN KUCHLING AND DOUGLAS TURNBULL AS DIRECTORS

* WILL IMMEDIATELY COMMENCE SEARCH FOR A NEW PRESIDENT AND CEO