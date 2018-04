April 2 (Reuters) - Comstock Holding Companies Inc:

* COMSTOCK HOLDING ANNOUNCES MAJOR SHIFT OF BUSINESS FOCUS

* COMSTOCK HOLDING - WILL BE TRANSITIONING BUSINESS STRATEGY FROM FOR-SALE HOMEBUILDING TO COMMERCIAL DEVELOPMENT, ASSET MANAGEMENT, REAL ESTATE SERVICES

* COMSTOCK HOLDING COMPANIES INC SAYS TRANSITION OF BUSINESS STRATEGY WILL RESULT IN A “SUBSTANTIAL REDUCTION IN SHORT-TERM AND LONG-TERM DEBT” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: