June 26, 2017 / 11:03 AM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service updates strategic plan and strategic activities

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc

* Comstock Mining announces early payment on debt service; updates strategic plan and strategic activities

* Comstock Mining Inc - Company plans to pay off debenture from monetization of its non-mining properties positioned on highway 50

* Comstock Mining Inc - Interest payment is due on July 1, 2017, but was paid on June 23, 2017.

* Comstock Mining Inc - Made its regularly scheduled interest payment to GF Comstock 2 LP under its debenture one week early

* Comstock Mining Inc - Expect to announce the ventures as soon as they are completed, and certainly during Q2 reporting process, if not sooner

* Comstock Mining Inc - Also in final stages of finalizing two joint ventures that will enhance liquidity, accelerate mining activities Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

