April 26 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc:

* COMSTOCK MINING ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS; ADVANCES STRATEGIC MINING JOINT VENTURE; DRAMATICALLY REDUCES DEBT

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $0.05

* HAS REDUCED OPERATION COSTS IN ALMOST EVERY CATEGORY AND EXPECTS OPERATING COSTS FOR 2018 TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.6 MILLION