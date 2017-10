Oct 11 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc:

* COMSTOCK MINING REDUCES LONG-TERM DEBT BY ALMOST $1 MILLION

* COMSTOCK MINING INC - ‍COMPANY‘S SENIOR SECURED DEBENTURE HAS NOW BEEN REDUCED TO $9.9 MILLION​

* COMSTOCK MINING INC- ‍COMPANY STILL HAS PLANS TO SELL NON-MINING ASSETS VALUED AT APPROXIMATELY $14 MILLION TARGETED TO ELIMINATE REMAINDER OF ITS DEBT​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: