BRIEF-Comstock Mining Secured Necessary Nevada Permits & Approvals For Localized Mercury Remediation Efforts

March 3 (Reuters) - Comstock Mining Inc:

* COMSTOCK MINING PROVIDES STRATEGIC AND BUSINESS UPDATES: SECURES INTERNATIONAL AND NEVADA ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITS; ENHANCES BALANCE SHEET

* COMSTOCK MINING - SECURED NECESSARY NEVADA PERMITS & APPROVALS FOR LOCALIZED MERCURY REMEDIATION EFFORTS

* COMSTOCK MINING - JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN MCU & COS WILL BE NAMED CLEAN MINERAL RECOVERY TECHNOLOGIES WITH OWNERSHIP SPLIT BETWEEN COS (60%) & MCU (40%)

* COMSTOCK MINING - COMSTOCK AND MCU ARE COLLABORATING WITH ORO INDUSTRIES FOR MANUFACTURE AND GLOBAL DEPLOYMENT OF MERCURY REMEDIATION SYSTEMS

* COMSTOCK MINING - ORO WILL COMMENCE MANUFACTURE OF MERCURY REMEDIATION SYSTEMS WITH PLANNED DELIVERY IN JULY 2020