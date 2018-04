BRIEF-Comstock Resources Receives Letter From Knighthead Capital Management

April 10 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc:

* SAYS ON APRIL 9, 2018, CO’S BOARD RECEIVED LETTER FROM KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES ,IN RESPONSE TO KCM LETTER, SAYS HAS NO INTENTION OF MODIFYING TERMS OF OFFER TO PURCHASE & CONSENT SOLICITATION DATED APRIL 2,2018

* SAYS LETTER FROM KNIGHTHEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISCUSSING MATTERS RELATED TO CO’S OFFER TO PURCHASE & CONSENT SOLICITATION DATED APRIL 2

* SAYS NO INTENTION OF SEEKING SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL FOR ISSUANCE OF ADDITIONAL SHARES TO ISSUE TO HOLDERS OF THE NOTES AS SUGGESTED IN KCM LETTER Source text : ( bit.ly/2GQgZmD ) Further company coverage: