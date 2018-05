May 10 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc:

* Q1 LOSS PER SHARE $2.78

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES - IN QUARTER PRODUCED 22 BILLION CUBIC FEET OF NATURAL GAS & 190,000 BARRELS OF OIL

* QTRLY TOTAL OIL AND GAS SALES $72.6 MILLION VERSUS $53.8 MILLION