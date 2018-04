BRIEF-Comstock Resources Says Entered Into Letter Of Intent With Arkoma Drilling & Williston Drilling

April 26 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc:

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES SAYS ENTERED INTO LETTER OF INTENT WITH ARKOMA DRILLING LP & WILLISTON DRILLING LP - SEC FILING

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES -PURSUANT TO LOI CO TO BUY INTERESTS IN CERTAIN OIL & GAS PROPERTIES IN NORTH DAKOTA FROM ARKOMA IN EXCHANGE FOR CO’S COMMON STOCK

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC - PURSUANT TO TERMS OF LETTER OF INTENT, COMSTOCK IS ACQUIRING PROPERTIES FOR $620 MILLION

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC - ARKOMA WILL RECEIVE ABOUT 88.6 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK BASED ON AGREED UPON SHARE PRICE OF $7.00/SHARE

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC - UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, ARKOMA WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 84% OF COMPANY'S PRO FORMA OUTSTANDING SHARES