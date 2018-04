BRIEF-Comstock Resources Says On March 29, Co Entered Into A Securities Purchase Agreement With Arkoma Drilling

April 2 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc:

* SEC FILING

* WILL ISSUE & SELL TO ARKOMA 10 MILLION SHARES OF CO’S COMMON STOCK, $0.50 PAR VALUE/SHARE AT PRICE OF $7.50/SHARE

* PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SECURITIES PURCHASE AGREEMENT, CO TO ENTER INTO STRATEGIC DRILLING VENTURE DEAL WITH ARKOMA

* TO GIVE DRILLING OPPORTUNITIES IN HAYNESVILLE, EAGLE FORD SHALE TO ARKOMA OF AT LEAST $75 MILLION DURING FIRST 12 MONTHS OF VENTURE

* TO PRESENT DRILLING OPPORTUNITIES TO ARKOMA OF AT LEAST $100 MILLION DURING SECOND YEAR OF VENTURE

* ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK I, LLC

* ON MARCH 29 UNIT ENTERED INTO PURCHASE AND SALE AGREEMENT WITH USG PROPERTIES AUSTIN CHALK I, LLC

* UNIT WOULD SELL TO USG CERTAIN OIL AND GAS LEASES AND ASSOCIATED ASSETS FOR A TOTAL PURCHASE PRICE OF $125 MILLION