Jan 25 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc:

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES SAYS ‍PRODUCTION IN Q4 OF 2017 WAS 23.5 BCFE OR 255 MMCFE PER DAY - SEC FILING

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES SAYS ‍Q4 NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION INCREASED 90% FROM 2016 Q4 PRODUCTION PRO FORMA FOR DIVESTITURES IN 2016​

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES - TOTAL PROVED RESERVES AT DEC 31, 2017 OF 1,162.3 BCFE VERSUS 916.1 BCFE AT DEC 31, 2016