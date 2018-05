BRIEF-Comstock Resources To Buy Assets From Arkoma Drilling, Williston Drilling For $620 Mln

May 10 (Reuters) - Comstock Resources Inc:

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES- ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT WITH ARKOMA DRILLING, WILLISTON DRILLING, TO BUY CERTAIN OIL GAS ASSETS IN NORTH DAKOTA FOR CO’S COMMON STOCK

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES INC - HAS VALUED THE ASSETS TO BE ACQUIRED AT ABOUT $620 MILLION

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES - PARTNERSHIPS TO RECEIVE ABOUT 88.6 MILLION NEWLY ISSUED SHARES OF CO’S STOCK BASED ON AGREED UPON PRICE OF $7.00/SHARE

* COMSTOCK RESOURCES - UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, PARTNERSHIPS TO OWN ABOUT 84 PERCENT OF THE CO'S PRO FORMA OUTSTANDING SHARES