BRIEF-Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital enter into shareholders' agreement

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd

* Unit Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital entered into shareholders’ agreement

* ‍Comtec Renewable Energy and Macquarie Capital agreed to form co-investment vehicle for developing and expanding solar business​

* Total subscription amount to be paid by each party for transaction will be up to a maximum of US$5 million

* Co-investment vehicle will be owned as to 50% by Comtec Renewable Energy and 50% by Macquarie Capital, respectively