July 14 (Reuters) - Comtec Solar Systems Group Ltd :

* Company entered into subscription agreement with subscriber, an independent third party

* Agreement at a subscription price of HK$0.2534 per subscription share

* Rich reach holdings will subscribe for 118.4 million subscription shares

* Net proceeds from subscription (after deducting related professional fees and related expenses) are expected to be about HK$29.2 million