Jan 24 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp:

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - ‍DURING Q2 , COMMAND & CONTROL TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, RECEIVED CONTRACT MODIFICATION VALUED AT ABOUT $1.0 MILLION

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍THE MODIFICATION INCREASES TOTAL AMOUNT FUNDED ON THE DELIVERY ORDER FROM $39.4 MILLION TO $40.3 MILLION​