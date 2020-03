BRIEF-Comtech Telecommunications Announces Q2 Earnings Per Share $0.14

March 4 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* . ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR ITS FISCAL 2020 SECOND QUARTER AND UPDATES FISCAL 2020 GUIDANCE

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.14

* Q2 SALES $161.7 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $170.3 MILLION

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.23 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.08

* Q2 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.32 EXCLUDING ITEMS

* SEES FY 2020 SALES ABOUT $712 MILLION

* UPDATED 2020 FISCAL YEAR FINANCIAL TARGETS REFLECT SIGNIFICANT UNCERTAINTY RESULTING FROM THE CORONAVIRUS

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - IF CURRENT POOR BUSINESS CONDITIONS CONTINUE, 2020 DELIVERIES & OR OPPORTUNITIES IN PIPELINE COULD SHIFT INTO FISCAL 2021