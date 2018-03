March 19 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - ‍ DURING Q3, ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP AWARDED A $10.1 MILLION MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FROM A U.S. MOBILE NETWORK OPERATOR​

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP - ‍ $10.1 MILLION MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR ADVANCED LOCATION SERVICES PLATFORM​