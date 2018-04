April 12 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. AWARDED $1.0 MILLION CONTRACT FOR TWTA AMPLIFIERS IN SUPPORT OF DIRECT-TO-HOME TELEVISION SERVICE

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP - DURING Q3 2018, ITS UNIT HAS RECEIVED CONTRACT FOR MORE THAN $1.0 MLN FOR KA-BAND HIGH-POWER AMPLIFIERS