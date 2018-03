March 7 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER AND UPDATES ITS FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE

* SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $72.0 MILLION TO $76.0 MILLION

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS - SEES Q3 CONSOLIDATED NET SALES AND ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE HIGHER THAN RELATED AMOUNTS ACHIEVED IN Q2 BY ABOUT 10 PERCENT

* SEES 2018 GAAP DILUTED EPS $1.08 TO $1.23

* Q2 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.08, REVENUE VIEW $124.6 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: