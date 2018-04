April 16 (Reuters) - Comtech Telecommunications Corp :

* COMTECH TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP. AWARDED $59.0 MILLION STRATEGIC CONTRACT FROM U.S. NAVY FOR NEXT GENERATION SATELLITE EARTH STATION EQUIPMENT

* SAYS IN Q3 , UNIT RECEIVED $59.0 MILLION INDEFINITE DELIVERY/INDEFINITE QUANTITY CONTRACT FROM U.S. NAVAL WARFARE SYSTEMS COMMAND Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: