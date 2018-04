April 16 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd:

* EXPECTS AFTER TAX OPERATING EARNINGS FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018 ARE NOW LIKELY TO BE DOWNGRADED TO RANGE OF $8MLN-$11MLN

* BOARD REMAINED CONFIDENT IN FULL YEAR OUTLOOK OF AN OPERATING NPAT OF GREATER THAN $17.1 MILLION

* CO PARTY TO CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO ENABLE THIRD PARTY TO ASSESS POTENTIAL ACQUISITION OF COMVITA

