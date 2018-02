Feb 23 (Reuters) - Comvita Ltd:

* INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2018 YEAR OF 4.0 CENTS PER SHARE

* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$83.6 MILLION VERSUS NZ$57.7 MILLION

* HY ‍NET PROFIT AFTER TAX (NPAT) OF NZ$3.7 MILLION VERSUS LOSS NZ$7.1 MILLION ​

* ‍UPGRADES GUIDANCE TO MARKET TO FULL YEAR NPAT OF GREATER THAN NZ$17.1 MILLION​