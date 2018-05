May 14 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* CONA RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES BORROWING BASE REDETERMINATION AND AMENDMENTS TO ITS CREDIT FACILITY

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - BORROWING BASE AND COMMITMENT AMOUNT OF CREDIT FACILITY WAS REDUCED TO $300 MILLION FROM $325 MILLION

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - REVOLVING PERIOD OF CREDIT FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO JULY 12, 2019 AND MATURITY DATE TO JULY 12, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: