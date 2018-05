May 8 (Reuters) - Cona Resources Ltd:

* CONA RESOURCES LTD. ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - PRODUCTION FOR Q1 OF 2018 AVERAGED 17,143 BOE/D (99% OIL), AHEAD OF Q4 2017 VOLUMES OF 16,739 BOE/D

* CONA RESOURCES LTD - QTRLY FUNDS FROM (USED IN) OPERATIONS PER SHARE, EXCLUDING HEDGING WAS $0.10 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: