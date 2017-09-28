FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-ConAgra Brands Inc Q1 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations
Sections
Featured
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
World
New data shows race disparities in Canada's bail system
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
Russia and U.S. politics
Russian tampering of elections is 'warfare': Haley
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
Special Report
WHO edited cancer findings in herbicide review
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2017 / 12:20 PM / in 22 days

BRIEF-ConAgra Brands Inc Q1 EPS $0.36 from continuing operations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 28 (Reuters) - ConAgra Brands Inc:

* ConAgra Brands reports strong first quarter

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36 from continuing operations

* Qtrly ‍adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.46​

* Qtrly net sales for refrigerated & frozen segment increased 2% to $616 million

* Q1 net sales for grocery & snacks segment decreased 2% to $746 million

* Qtrly ‍net sales for foodservice segment decreased 6% to $252 million​

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Reaffirms fiscal 2018 outlook​

* ‍Fiscal 2018 outlook includes expected results of Wesson Oil business for full fiscal year​

* Qtrly ‍net sales $1,804.2 million versus $1,895.6​ million

* FY2018 earnings per share view $1.86, revenue view $7.66 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 revenue view $1.79 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates incremental slotting fees for innovation launches negatively impacted q1 net sales growth by about 50 basis points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.