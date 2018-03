BRIEF-Conagra Brands Qtrly Adj Diluted EPS From Cont Ops $0.61

March 22 (Reuters) - Conagra Brands Inc:

* CONAGRA BRANDS REPORTS NET SALES AND EPS GROWTH IN THIRD QUARTER

* SEES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03 TO $2.05 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* QTRLY NET SALES $‍1,994.5​ MILLION VERSUS $1,981.2 MILLION

* Q3 REVENUE VIEW $2.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW FROM $0.41 TO $0.87 IN QUARTER

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

* NET SALES FOR REFRIGERATED & FROZEN SEGMENT INCREASED 3% TO $689 MILLION IN QUARTER

* TAX IMPACT CHANGES RESULTED IN A ONE-TIME ESTIMATED INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $236.7 MILLION IN QUARTER

* NET SALES FOR GROCERY & SNACKS SEGMENT DECREASED 1% TO $838 MILLION IN QUARTER

* SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE

* REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH