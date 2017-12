Dec 21 (Reuters) - Conagra:

* AFTER CONSIDERABLE EFFORT TO MODERNIZE BRAND AND RECONDITION SHOPPERS TO PURCHASE PRODUCTS AT FULL MARGIN, BANQUET RETURNED TO GROWTH IN Q2‍​

* ON CONF CALL- WE SEE SNACKS AS AN ATTRACTIVE GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

* CEO- “ALWAYS ON LOOKOUT FOR BOTH MODERNIZING AND SYNERGISTIC ACQUISITIONS, THE FORMER TEND TO BE MORE PLENTIFUL THAN THE LATTER”

* CEO- "WE'LL STAY ACTIVE IN OUR PURSUIT OF VALUE ENHANCING M&A"