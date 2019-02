Feb 12 (Reuters) - Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONATUS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT IN ENCORE-LF PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL OF EMRICASAN IN PATIENTS WITH DECOMPENSATED NASH CIRRHOSIS

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS - ENCORE-LF CLINICAL TRIAL ON TRACK FOR CLINICAL EVENTS, WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN MID-2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: