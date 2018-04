BRIEF-Conatus Pharmaceuticals Announces Top-Line Results From Phase 2B POLT-HCV SVR Clinical Trial

April 4 (Reuters) - Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS ANNOUNCES TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM PHASE 2B POLT-HCV SVR CLINICAL TRIAL

* THE TRIAL DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN HETEROGENEOUS OVERALL TRIAL POPULATION

* BASED PROOF OF CONCEPT IN LIVER FIBROSIS AND CIRRHOSIS SUPPORTS FURTHER EVALUATION

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENCORE-NF FOR NASH FIBROSIS TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019