BRIEF-Conatus Says Top-Line Results From Encore-LF Clinical Trial Of Emricasan Did Not Meet Primary Endpoint

June 24 (Reuters) - Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* CONATUS ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM ENCORE-LF AND ENCORE-PH PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIALS IN NASH CIRRHOSIS

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM COMPANY’S ENCORE-LF CLINICAL TRIAL OF EMRICASAN DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - DISCONTINUING FURTHER TREATMENT OF PATIENTS ENROLLED IN ENCORE-LF CLINICAL TRIAL

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - TO WORK WITH ITS PARTNER NOVARTIS ON ENSURING THAT ALL REMAINING OBLIGATIONS RELATED TO EMRICASAN PROGRAM ARE FULFILLED

* CONATUS - RESULTS FROM 24-WEEK EXTENSION IN CO’S ENCORE-PH CLINICAL TRIAL OF EMRICASAN CONSISTENT WITH RESULTS FROM INITIAL 24-WEEK TREATMENT PERIOD

* CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC - RESULTS FROM 24-WEEK EXTENSION IN COMPANY'S ENCORE-PH CLINICAL TRIAL OF EMRICASAN DID NOT MEET PREDEFINED OBJECTIVES