BRIEF-Concentric Q1 operating profit up 20 pct yr/yr

May 3 (Reuters) - Concentric AB:

* Q1 NET SALES: MSEK 603 (546) - UP 15% Y-O-Y, AFTER ADJUSTING FOR CURRENCY (-5%).

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME: MSEK 120 (100), GENERATING AN OPERATING MARGIN OF 19.9% (18.3).

* SAYS LOOKING FORWARD, ORDERS RECEIVED, AND EXPECTED TO BE FULFILLED DURING Q2 OF 2018, WERE SLIGHTLY AHEAD OF SALES LEVELS OF Q1 IN 2018

* SAYS WE EXPECT THAT CURRENT STRONG DEMAND FOR NORTH AMERICAN AND EUROPEAN END MARKETS WILL CONTINUE DURING YEAR

* MARKET INDICES SUGGEST THAT PRODUCTION VOLUMES BLENDED TO CONCENTRIC'S END MARKETS AND REGIONS WILL BE UP 10% YEAR-ON-YEAR FOR 2018