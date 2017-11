Nov 8 (Reuters) - CONCENTRIC AB:

* ‍Q3 OPERATING INCOME SEK 96 MILLION VERSUS SEK 81 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* Q3 NET SALES SEK ‍515 MILLION VERSUS SEK 491 MILLION YEAR AGO​

* ‍LEVEL OF ORDERS RECEIVED IN Q3 INDICATE THAT SALES IN Q4 WILL BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH SALES IN Q3​

* ‍PRODUCTION VOLUMES BLENDED TO CONCENTRIC'S END-MARKETS AND REGIONS WILL BE UP 6% YOY FOR FULL YEAR 2017​